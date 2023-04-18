Ontario Health Coalition holds rally against privatizing healthcare services

A citizen-led protest against privatizing healthcare services was set up outside Windsor Regional Hospital Tuesday morning.

Health coalitions across Ontario are launching a major fight back to stop the privatization of public hospitals.

The Ontario Health Coalition is trying to stop the move of some health services to private clinics.

The coalition argues the province didn’t properly consult with the public when it decided to allow private clinics to deal with the hospital backlog.

Clinics are allowed to do certain procedures, including cataract surgeries, and they are paid for by OHIP.

The coalition issued a news release Tuesday stating it will be mounting a community-run referendum.

Health coalitions across the province are organizing voting stations outside grocery stores, local corner stores, coffee shops, etc. where residents 16 years of age and older will be able to vote on the question: "Do you want our public hospital services to be privatized to for-profit hospitals and clinics?"

The referendum voting days will be taking place on Friday, May 26 and Saturday, May 27. Voting will also be available online.

The Ontario Health Coalition is mounting a community-run referendum across the province asking residents to vote on the question 'Do you want our public hospital services to be privatized to for-profit hospitals and clinics?' Pictured in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)