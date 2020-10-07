WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Ontario Health Coalition is calling for a Day of Action across the province to address staffing issues, and a lack of full-time work in long-term care facilities.

Press conferences with public health guidelines in place and motorcades will be taking place at the Ontario Legislature and across the province including demonstrations in Windsor and Chatham on Thursday in an effort to draw attention to the issues.

“Over 1,900 Ontario residents and staff have died of COVID-19 in long-term care,” a news release from Ontario Health Coalition said. “The funding and staffing announcements made by the Ford government over the past week increases the money but is far less than what is needed.”

The province announced a temporary pay increase for personal support workers of $3 per hour but the Ontario Health Coalition says there is no clear recruitment plan in place and the issues of full-time work and poor conditions have not been addressed.

The event in Chatham will hear from speakers including Shirley Roebuck, Chair, Chatham-Kent, Sarnia, Wallaceburg and Walpole Island First Nations Health Coalitions; Judy Wolanski, who has a family member in LTC, and; Mike Byrne, Unifor outside Chatham-Kent’s MPP’s office.

Tracey Ramsey, co-chair of the Windsor Health Coalition will be speaking at the Windsor demonstration outside Huron Terrace.

The Ontario Health Coalition is calling for immediate action by the province to recruit and train staff, improve pay and working conditions and provide full-time work.