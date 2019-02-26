

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontarians are set to learn the government's plans today for an overhaul of the health-care system.

Health Minister Christine Elliott is set to introduce legislation this afternoon and will make an announcement on it this morning.

A leaked draft version of the bill that the NDP revealed late last month showed that Ontario was planning a health "super agency."

That draft legislation indicated the government could roll local health integration networks, Cancer Care Ontario, eHealth Ontario and other government health agencies under the super agency umbrella.

Elliott says there have been changes since the draft bill was leaked.

The NDP has warned that language in the draft bill allows for greater privatization in the health system.

But Elliott has said the legislation will not include two-tier care, private hospitals, making patients pay for more services out of pocket, or privatizing services such as long-term care inspections and the air ambulance service.