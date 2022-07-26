Ontario government to invest nearly $1.8 million in Windsor housing supports
The Ontario government announced Tuesday it is investing nearly $1.8 million to help create 26 supportive housing units for Windsor’s vulnerable populations.
The new units will be owned and operated by the Association for Persons with Physical Disabilities of Windsor/Essex County Foundation (ADDP). The organization’s old office building is being converted to the 26 units.
“Premier Ford and our government are focused on solving the housing crisis. That’s why our Social Services Relief Fund is providing immediate housing and homelessness relief in communities across Ontario,” said Steve Clark, minister of municipal affairs and housing. “Supporting innovative solutions like these new supportive housing units in Windsor is critical as we work to keep our most vulnerable safe and housed, both during the pandemic and into the future.”
Residents will be close to public transit, parks, pharmacies, hospital care, a library and potential employment opportunities.
“This project is a win all around by further increasing access to accessible housing in the heart of Sandwich near key services. This adaptive reuse of the existing offices means that more of our residents will have homes without barriers,” said Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie.
Tuesday’s announcement comes as part of Ontario’s Social Services Relief Fund to help municipalities and Indigenous program partners create longer-term housing solutions and help vulnerable people including those experiencing homelessness.
