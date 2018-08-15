

The Ontario government is freezing executive pay across the public sector including school boards, universities and hospitals.

Treasury Board President Peter Bethlenfalvy issued a directive to public sector agencies indicating all base salaries for executives cannot increase beyond the current amounts for those who make more than $100,000 or more.

The province is currently conducting a review of how salary increases are granted to top earners.

Local Business Professor Emeritus Alfie Morgan says this is long overdue.

"It is about time that someone should take a look and review and assess the level of compensation," he says. "I think he is on the right track, our biggest problem with the public service is the bloatedness [of salaries] due to lack of efficiencies."

The review should be completed by June 7, 2019.

The Ontario PC government has already frozen wages for managers in government ministries.

Premier Doug Ford promised to find $6-billion in 'efficiences.'

--With files from The Canadian Press.