Ontario giving Windsor union $550,000 to fund 'good evil'

Minister of Labour Monte McNaughton speaks at a news conference in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor) Minister of Labour Monte McNaughton speaks at a news conference in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver