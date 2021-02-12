WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex residents and business owners should learn more today about which colour level of the Ontario’s COVID-19 response framework the region will be in next week.

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams and Premier Doug Ford are expected to make the announcement for all regions in the province still in the stay-at-home order.

Medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex Dr. Wajid Ahmed expects the region to move to the ‘Red-Control’ zone of the province’s five-tier framework on Tuesday when the stay-at-home order is lifted.

“I did have a conversation with our chief medical officer of health and I was able to share our data. I was able to provide additional context, details, some of the qualitative information about our community,” says Ahmed.

Ahmed said the indicators for Windsor-Essex point towards the red level, which has fewer restrictions than the most restricted tier - ‘Grey-Lockdown’.

Ahmed gave his weekly epidemiological summary on Friday with the latest statistics.

The case rate per 100,000 people for the last seven days is 46.1, the per cent positivity also decreased to 2.6 per cent and the Ro (effective) is 0.76.

Ontario’s criteria for the red zone is a case rate over 40, percent positivity of 2.5 per cent or more and a Ro(effective) of 1.2 or more.

There are many changes under red zone rules, including the reopening of indoor dining, gyms and salons with restrictions and capacity limits.

This is a developing story. More coming.