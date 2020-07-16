WINDSOR, ONT. -- Ontario farmers will get access to a provincial Risk Management Program a year early.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced Thursday that the province is expanding the Risk Management Program a year earlier than planned by $50 million, for a total of $150 million annually.

Ford said the funding supports farmers with unforeseen challenges such as fluctuating market prices, extreme weather events like flooding or drought, and disease.

It was originally scheduled to begin in 2021, but Ford said they are accelerating the program.

Ford and Ernie Hardeman, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, provided details during a news briefing in Chatham-Kent on Thursday.

"Our government stands shoulder to shoulder with our farmers during these unprecedented times,” said Ford. “As we chart a path to recovery, we will be there for our farmers and their workers to help them continue to put food on our tables."

Ford said they are committed to expanding this program in Year 3 of their mandate, but they are delivering on that commitment a year earlier than promised to provide more stability, income security and peace of mind for farmers.

About 80 per cent of eligible commercial production in the cattle, hog, sheep, veal, grains and oilseeds, and edible horticulture sectors in Ontario is covered by the provincial Risk Management Program.

"We know farmers face tremendous pressures and uncertainties including reduced processing capacity, increased costs and volatile markets. After listening to feedback from the farming sector, that is why we are accelerating our promise to increase the Risk Management Program to $150 million by one year," said Hardeman.

"We're committed to providing our farmers with added support at this time and advocating on their behalf with the federal government to help them continue doing their critical work of producing safe, nutritious food for our kitchen tables."

The increased investment in the Risk Management Program is in addition to a $15 million Enhanced Agri-food Workplace Protection Program.

Ford said farmers and other operations have access to cost-share funding to help enhance health and safety measures for employees, such as purchasing personal protective equipment, medical testing equipment, enhanced cleaning and disinfection, and temporary or permanent modifications to enhance physical distancing.

Support is also available for farmers who experience unexpected costs for housing and transportation as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak on their farm.