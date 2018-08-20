

The province is expanding the Disaster Recovery Assistance Program in Chatham-Kent.

A flood last February affected hundreds of homes, farms, businesses and non-profit organizations in Chatham and Thamesville.

Warm weather, melting snow and heavy rainfall swelled the banks of the Thames River forcing local officials to declare a state of emergency.

However, some people were not included in the original activation area, and were not able to apply for money to pay for emergency expenses and repairs.

That area has now been expanded by the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

Residents now have until October 15, 2018 to apply for assistance.

Eligible disaster recovery applicants can receive assistance for emergency expenses and costs for repair or replacement of essential and basic property as laid out in the program guidelines.

The intent of the program is to return essential property to a basic level, to make homes safe and habitable and allow people to resume their livelihoods.

The program does not provide assistance for all costs.

More information on the program is available online