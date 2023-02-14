Ontario Energy Minister visits Lakeshore, impacts of battery storage projects discussed

Ontario's Energy Minister Todd Smith visited Lakeshore, Ont. on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. (Courtesy: Municipality of Lakeshore) Ontario's Energy Minister Todd Smith visited Lakeshore, Ont. on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. (Courtesy: Municipality of Lakeshore)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver