Ontario election: Important dates for Windsor-Essex voters
Windsor-Essex residents will be able to cast their vote in the 2022 provincial election starting Thursday until election day on June 2.
Ontario residents who will be 18 of age or older by election day are also eligible to vote.
Elections Ontario encourages residents to confirm, update and add their information to the voters list online to make voting faster and easier.
Voter information cards will be mailed out starting Friday, May 13.
A list of local candidates in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent is available here.
Elections Ontario has outlined some important dates for voters to keep in mind:
- May 4 to 27 – Submit your application to vote by mail by 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) on May 27. Apply online or download an application at elections.on.ca. Regularly updated statistics on the number of applications received and the number of voting kits sent out will be online
- May 5 to June 1 – Vote by special ballot at your local returning office until 6 p.m. on June 1.
- May 12 – Find a complete list of candidates for your electoral district at elections.on.ca after candidate nominations close at 2 p.m.
- May 19 to 28 – Vote at any advance voting location in your electoral district from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- May 21 to 27 – Vote at your returning office from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- May 21 to June 2 – Use assistive voting technology at your returning office.
- June 1 to 2 – Political advertising blackout in effect from June 1 to June 2.
- June 2 – Election surveys that have not previously been made public may not be published from 12:01 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- June 2 – Vote on election day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Voters are able to cast their ballots by mail, at a returning office and on election day. Residents can also vote at any advance voting location in your electoral district during 10 days of advance voting.
