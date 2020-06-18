WINDSOR, ONT. -- Those looking to get their driver’s licence are in luck as testing centres across the province are starting to reopen.

Ontario’s driver testing services provider, DriveTest, will start offering limited services Monday with a plan to restore full services by September.

"As Ontario continues to gradually and safely reopen, reopening DriveTest centres will help get more people back to every day life," Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation said in a news release. "By resuming driver testing in a phased, staggered approach, important health and safety measures, such as physical distancing and extensive cleaning, can be maintained."

DriveTest centres will begin reopening using a “gradual, staggered approached” based on a person’s birthday to ensure safety measures are met to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Serving customers based on date of birth is to reduce crowding, support physical distancing requirements, health checks and sanitation, the news release states.

People with birthdays between January and June will be able to visit a centre the first week of reopening, while those born in the second half of the year will have access the next week. Access to DriveTest will continue alternating weekly until full services are running.

"We encourage applicants to be patient when visiting a centre and hold off visiting DriveTest where possible to support physical distancing and reduce crowding," said Mulroney. "We have extended the validity of all driver's licences, so we would ask that everyone hold off on visiting a DriveTest centre unless the need for a driver's licence is urgent. I can assure you that no one will lose their licence as a result of COVID-19."

In the first phase, 56 full-time DriveTest centres will reopen on Monday for G1 and M1 written tests, driver’s licence exchanges and commercial driver’s licence applications and upgrades.

Commercial road tests will be available by appointment at 28 locations across the province.

DriveTest will also be requiring customers to wear face masks inside centres and during road tests, along with sanitizing their hands before coming into the building.

Those looking to take a road test will have to undergo temperature checks before and after. Driver examiners will also have face shields, sanitizer packages and seat covers when conducting road tests.