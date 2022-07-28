Ontario COVID proof of vaccine mandate to be challenged in court
Ontario’s proof of vaccine mandate will be challenged in court, even though QR codes are no longer required.
According to the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF), the Ontario Superior Court of Justice will hear arguments this fall.
“Our clients refused or declined to take the vaccine for varying reasons. And therefore, were not for that period of time, permitted to continue life as everybody else did,” lawyer Jorge Pineda told CTV News in a virtual interview Thursday.
According to Pineda, the legal challenge was launched when proof of vaccination was required in Ontario.
Now that the mandates have been lifted, Pineda said they had to argue to keep the lawsuit “alive.” He said the judges didn’t see an existing conflict nor did they believe the JCCF clients had anything to gain from the lawsuit.
“The court has allowed us and the Government of Ontario has also graciously agreed to allow us to change the claim to now say ‘okay, now we want some damages for clients,’ and therefore, it's a live dispute,” stated Pineda.
“Our clients originally did not sue for damages. They just out of a matter of principle, said, ‘you know, this is illegal, this is wrong, it should be struck down.’”
Pineda represents nine Ontarians in the civil lawsuit against proof of vaccination mandates.
“It’s a tool the government has that they can use to coerce people to exhibit desirable behavior in their view and there needs to be determination by the court whether that is legal or not,” said Pineda.
“It’s a ridiculous, frivolous lawsuit, which has no chance of success,” employment lawyer Howard Levitt told CTV News Thursday. “There's a doctrine of law that says that if the science isn't absolutely clear, the courts are supposed to err in favour of employee and public health.”
Levitt is of the opinion the government did what it had to do to protect Ontarians from COVID-19.
“So to suggest they didn't have the right constitutionally to protect people's health is absolute rubbish and nonsense,” Levitt said.
“COVID is not over. Monkeypox isn't over. Who knows if it's going to happen again? So I think that's the only reason the court agreed to hear it because there may be more vaccine mandates coming down the pipe and better to get it be dealt with in advance.” Levitt stated.
“It might be much to do about nothing at this point,” said lawyer Sunira Chaudhri. “I think most public and private employers are beyond the vaccine mandates.”
However Chaudhri understands the public interest in the superior court weighing-in on vaccine mandates.
“Because if it was found to be unconstitutional and an unfair infringement on the rights of employees or citizens in general, it certainly could fall on the shoulders of employers who cut ties with those employees,” said Sunira.
The JCCF hearings will be held Nov. 21 and 22 in a Toronto courtroom.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Gun buyback: Here's how much the feds are proposing to pay for banned firearms
The federal government has unveiled how much they are planning to pay gun owners for the banned firearms they turn over as part of the mandatory buyback program. CTVNews.ca outlines the pricing scheme the Liberals are proposing.
After pandemic pivots, where have Canadian workers gone?
Restaurants, airlines, schools and nursing homes are at the sharp end of a labour crunch that's afflicted employers all year long. Others, grappling with burnout in precarious or stressful work environments, simply walked away. So if workers are leaving their jobs, where are they going?
Service Ontario employees among 28 people charged after police bust major auto-theft organizations
More than 200 stolen cars have been recovered and 28 people have been charged, including an unspecified number of Service Ontario employees, in connection with the dismantling of three auto-theft based criminal organizations.
Pope Francis denounces 'evil' of sexual abuse for first time on Canadian soil
For the first time since the start of a Canadian tour highlighted by apologies for the Catholic Church's role in Indigenous residential schools, Pope Francis on Thursday acknowledged sexual abuse inflicted on 'minors and vulnerable people.'
Victims of deadly shooting spree in Langley, B.C., identified by investigators
The victims killed in a shooting spree in Langley, B.C., earlier this week have been identified by homicide investigators.
First World War: Canadian soldier identified more than 100 years after death
A Canadian soldier killed in battle during the First World War has been identified, more than a century later.
Conservative leadership candidate Leslyn Lewis will skip upcoming debate
Conservative leadership candidate Leslyn Lewis will not be attending next week’s mandatory debate.
Police identify Saudi sisters found dead in Australian flat
Two Saudi sisters found dead in their Sydney apartment in 'unusual' circumstances last month have been identified by police, as authorities appealed for more information.
Testing people hours before an event can reduce COVID-19 transmission: study
Testing individuals hours before attending a social event can nearly half COVID-19 transmission rates, a new study by the Yale School of Public Health epidemiologists has found.
Kitchener
-
First week of appointments at Waterloo region pediatric vaccine clinics already full
A Kitchener mother says she is feeling a sense of relief now that she can book a COVD-19 vaccine appointment for her three-year-old daughter.
-
UW study points to burnout problems among esport players
A University of Waterloo study warns esports players could burn out, given there are currently no official training regulations. According to this study, some players are practicing 12-14 hours a day, 6 days a week.
-
Another long-time Waterloo regional councillor not seeking re-election
After 28 years on Region of Waterloo council, Tom Galloway has announced he won't seek another term this October.
London
-
Victim in stable condition after brazen attack
The victim of an early evening shooting in south west London is stable in hospital.
-
Second degree murder charge laid in death investigation
OPP have charged a person from London with second degree murder in connection to a death investigation at the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation.
-
Barrie
-
CTV NEWS EXCLUSIVE
CTV NEWS EXCLUSIVE | Allegations of a cover-up at Wasaga Beach town hall
CTV News has exclusive details on what one Wasaga Beach town councillor is calling a cover-up at the highest level at town hall.
-
Teen, 16, charged for driving 171km/h on Highway 400: OPP
A young driver who police say just got his G2 has had his licence suspended for allegedly speeding more than 70 km/h over the limit on Highway 400.
-
Vehicle fire forced Highway 400 closure through Bradford
Highway 400 between Highway 88 and 89 through Bradford was closed briefly Thursday afternoon for a vehicle fire.
Northern Ontario
-
Hope Algoma aims to eliminate HIV stigma
Karrie Howden knows all too well what the stigma surrounding HIV is all about.
-
Walking tour of historic Timmins theatre buildings offered this summer
In the 1930s and 1940s, Timmins community builder Leo Mascioli built some of his Empire Theatres -- and the buildings still stand today.
-
Focus on Hepatitis C in North Bay for this year's World Hepatitis Day
July 28 is World Hepatitis Day and in North Bay, the focus is on raising awareness and education about Hepatitis C.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa firefighter died after 'advanced parachute maneuver' while skydiving, company says
An Ottawa firefighter who died in a skydiving accident in Arnprior, Ont. suffered fatal injuries 'during the landing process following an advanced parachute maneuver,' according to the skydiving company.
-
Group behind St. Brigid’s church purchase denies ties to 'Freedom Convoy', says it's about peace and love
The United People of Canada (TUPOC) are calling the new property, located at the corner of St. Patrick Street and Cumberland Street, their "Embassy."
-
'The worst outbreak we've ever had': Three residents dead in COVID-19 outbreak at Barry's Bay long-term care home
Three residents at Valley Manor nursing home in Barry's Bay, Ont. have died due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
Toronto
-
'Titanic' staffing crisis leaving at least 14 Ontario hospital units shut down ahead of long weekend
More than a dozen Ontario hospitals are expecting significant staff shortages ahead of the long weekend.
-
'Nobody should have to live on this': ODSP recipients on calls to double payments
This week, more than 200 advocacy groups signed an open letter asking the Ontario government to double ODSP payment rates and ensure they keep up with the soaring cost of living.
-
Woman admitted to Toronto ICU for more than 300 days cleared to go home
After 340 days on a ventilator in intensive care at Humber River Hospital, 27-year-old Nicole Pampena was finally discharged Wednesday.
Montreal
-
Beaconsfield, Que. home catches fire during powerful storm
A house in Beaconsfield, Que. caught on fire Thursday during a powerful storm in the Montreal region, with 60 firefighters and 19 vehicles deployed to battle the blaze.
-
Pope Francis denounces 'evil' of sexual abuse for first time on Canadian soil
For the first time since the start of a Canadian tour highlighted by apologies for the Catholic Church's role in Indigenous residential schools, Pope Francis on Thursday acknowledged sexual abuse inflicted on 'minors and vulnerable people.'
-
B'nai Brith funding lawsuit against McGill University over 'anti-Israel referendums'
A national Jewish rights organization says it is funding a McGill University student's lawsuit against his school over what it says are "repeated anti-Israel referendums."
Atlantic
-
Mountie has 'impression' Liberal government interfered with N.S. mass shooting probe
A senior Mountie testified Thursday he believes political interference was behind RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki's determination to have police release details on the guns used in the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
There are no monkeypox cases in Nova Scotia, health minister clarifies
Nova Scotia’s health minister has clarified comments she made in the legislature about monkeypox cases in the province.
-
N.S. opposition parties continue to grill Houston government on cost of living crisis
The rising cost costs of everyday staples, like food and fuel, are making it hard for Nova Scotians to make ends meet.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba mother files human rights complaint against school over son's pride flag
A Winnipeg mother has filed a complaint with the Manitoba Human Rights Commission, alleging her son was discriminated against after being told not to bring his pride flag to school or speak about being gay.
-
Manitoba parents, experts call for change over Hockey Canada scandal
There are calls for change from Manitoba hockey parents following a sexual assault scandal involving Hockey Canada.
-
Farmers worried emission targets could impact crop yields if fertilizer use is reduced
Farmers worry climate change action targets set by the federal government will lead to a decrease in food production.
Calgary
-
COVID-free club: How have some people avoided infection while others have caught COVID-19 several times?
Angie Gerwal and her son Armann have more than a last time in common - they're also among a shrinking group of people who still haven't contracted COVID-19
-
Dog to be euthanized in mauling death of Betty Williams
The owners of three pit bulls who killed an elderly Calgary woman last month have surrendered one of the dogs to be euthanized.
-
Farmers blast feds for 'uninformed' fertilizer emissions proposal
Farmers are fuming over a potential federal government plan to cut back on the amount of nitrogen Canada emits.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to offer vaccine to gay, bisexual, queer men at 'higher risk' of monkeypox exposure
Alberta is making a limited supply of vaccine available to gay, bisexual and queer men starting Friday to help them protect themselves from monkeypox.
-
Serious electric shock injury at east Edmonton business under investigation: OHS
A man was taken to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition after a workplace injury Thursday afternoon in east Edmonton.
-
Stingers' success built from strong Edmonton basketball connections
As the back-to-back defending league champions Edmonton Stingers secured a playoff berth again this year, part of the team's success comes from its local roots.
Vancouver
-
'It ended up being $30K': Vancouver senior loses life savings to phone scam
It started with a phone call and it ended with a 76-year-old Vancouver pensioner losing her life savings.
-
Expect long weekend delays on the Coquihalla Highway to B.C. Interior
It's been eight months since an unprecedented atmospheric river washed away sections of the Coquihalla Highway connecting Metro Vancouver to the B.C. Interior.
-
Hospitalized population remains above 400 in latest B.C. COVID-19 data
The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in B.C. declined again this week, but only marginally, as cases and wastewater surveillance also appear to have plateaued.