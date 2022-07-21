Ontario Court of Appeal rules in Windsor dog custody case

Windsorites Greg Marentette and Samantha Roberts have been battling in court for custody of a Newfoundland dog named Lemmy.

Roberts was hired by Marentette to walk his dog for him while at work.

But over time, Roberts argues she was taking care of the dog more often than Marentette and even taught Lemmy how to support her as an emotional service animal.

Here’s the background.

Marentette took Roberts to small claims court to get the dog back and won. Samantha Roberts says she depends on Lemmy as her service animal in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Michelle Maluske/CTV Windsor)

Roberts tried to have the lower court ruling overturned by asking the Ontario Court of Appeal to look at the case.

Throughout the entire court battle, Lemmy has remained in the care of Roberts, as ordered by a judge.

CTV News has learned the Ontario Court of Appeal has now dismissed Roberts’ motion, meaning they will not hear arguments. Lemmy is a pure bred Newfoundland. (Courtesy: Greg Marentette)

The court also ordered Roberts to pay $5,000 in legal fees.

Its not immediately clear when or how Lemmy will be handed back to Marentette, as CTV News is waiting for both lawyers to return emails and phone calls.

More to come..