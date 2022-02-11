Ontario court hearing underway seeking injunction to end Windsor border protest

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice hearing is underway seeking an injunction to remove protesters blocking traffic to the Ambassador Bridge international border crossing in Windsor, Ont.

The Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association (APMA) and Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association are taking the legal step, which is backed by the City of Windsor.

Ontario Superior Court Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz will hear the injunction at 12 p.m. Friday.

The blockade has been on Huron Church Road in front of the bridge since Monday. The group is protesting COVID-19 mandates.

On Friday morning, protestors appeared to opened one lane on Huron Church Road into Canada from the United States, but police say the road remains blocked.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens announced the intent to seek an injunction on Thursday. He said every day that the border crossing is closed there is a $400 million impact on the economy.

This is a developing story. More coming.