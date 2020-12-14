WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Ontario government has cancelled all in-vehicle road tests at Windsor-Essex DriveTest centres.

People from Windsor-Essex are also prohibited from taking a road test at a DriveTest centre in another region as long as the region is in the Grey-Lockdown level.

Government officials say this action is being taken to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We know that these measures may be a serious inconvenience for people waiting for a road test,” said Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney. “However, these are unprecedented times and our number one priority remains the protection of the health and safety of individuals, families and workers.”

Road test cancellations in regions in the lockdown level are without penalty. DriveTest clients will receive a credit in the system so they may rebook their test when their region moves to a lower COVID-19 level.

Residents of regions currently in lockdown may not book or take a road test while their region remains in lockdown.

If people living in a region in the grey zone have a road test booked in a different region, it will need to be cancelled. DriveTest will not honour road test appointments booked by residents from regions in lockdown.

DriveTest centres in the lockdown level will be open for indoor services, such as knowledge tests, with capacity limits and COVID-19 preventative measures in place.

Driving tests were also cancelled in York Region, the other are in the province that moved into grey on Monday.