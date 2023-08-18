Ontario Breaks Ground on Long-Term Care Homes in Belle River and Leamington

Construction is underway on two new long-term care homes in Belle River and Leamington.

Provincial officials say they will bring 320 new and upgraded long-term care beds to Essex County.

It is part of the Ontario government’s $6.4-billion commitment to build more than 30,000 new beds by 2028 and 28,000 upgraded long-term care beds across the province.

“Today marks a significant milestone. When building is completed, 320 residents will have a new place to call home, near their family and friends,” Paul Calandra, Minister of Long-Term Care.

The new home in Belle River will replace Tilbury Manor Nursing Home in Tilbury, and will provide 85 new and 75 upgraded beds in private and basic rooms.

The 160-bed home will be more centrally located to better serve surrounding communities, and is expected to be completed and welcoming its first residents in fall 2025.

The new home in Leamington will replace Franklin Gardens Long Term Care Home in Leamington, and will provide 40 new and 120 upgraded beds in private and basic rooms. The 160-bed home is expected to be completed and welcoming its first residents in summer 2026.

“Today’s announcement marks an exciting milestone for the team at Riverdale Living and our mission to create environments that empower our residents, their families, and our staff to shape their care journeys in meaningful ways. We’re also grateful for the support and assistance we’ve received from our provincial and municipal partners over the years as we’ve worked to navigate the redevelopment process,” says Daniel Argiros on behalf of Riverdale Living.

Both new homes will feature design improvements, including secure outdoor spaces for residents, larger resident common areas and air conditioning throughout the home. The design is centred around ‘resident home areas’ to create more intimate and familiar living spaces for up to 32 residents, with dining and activity areas, lounges and bedrooms.

In addition to these two new long-term care homes, Ontario is supporting five other projects in Essex County, including the development of long-term care homes in Essex, Tecumseh and Windsor. Together, these seven projects will provide 361 new and 759 upgraded long-term care beds, for a total of 1,120 beds built to modern design standards.

The government is fixing long-term care to ensure Ontario’s seniors get the quality of care and quality of life they need and deserve, both now and in the future. The plan is built on four pillars: staffing and care; quality and enforcement; building modern, safe and comfortable homes; and connecting seniors with faster, more convenient access to the services they need.