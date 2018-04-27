

CTV Windsor





Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and Michigan Governor Rick Snyder have announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding.

The two leaders met in Detroit on Friday.

"Even in a period of rapid economic change and uncertainty over the future of our trade, Ontario and Michigan continue to share a productive partnership,” said a joint statement.

Officials say the MOU will see Ontario and Michigan work together to create more jobs and economic growth, foster a more competitive business climate, promote and encourage co-operation in tourism, and protect our shared resources for future generations.

“The deep integration of our economies is vital to the success of our workers and businesses,” said the statement. “We are each other's largest trading partners and share the busiest Canada-U.S. border crossing.”

In 2017, two-way trade between Ontario and Michigan totalled US$65 billion (CAD$84 billion).

“Much of our trade depends on our closely integrated auto supply chains — together, Ontario and Michigan account for almost a quarter of North American vehicle production.

Ontario and Michigan have always worked closely to encourage innovation and enhance competitiveness in the auto sector, most notably through two previous MOUs, says the leaders.

“The MOU we are signing today further strengthens our already robust trade and investment relationship and encourages new opportunities for collaboration and growth,” said the statement. “It supports enhanced bilateral trade, will help us cooperate more in attracting tourism, promotes the Mid-Continent Trade and Transportation Corridor, and strengthens coordinated activities around the protection and restoration of our shared Great Lakes.”