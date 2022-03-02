Ont. business owner burns Russian passport following country's invasion of Ukraine

Andrei Kovalevskii submitted these photos to CTV News. The 50-year-old says he burned his Russian passport on Wednesday, following the country's invasion of Ukraine. Andrei Kovalevskii submitted these photos to CTV News. The 50-year-old says he burned his Russian passport on Wednesday, following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Refugee count tops one million; Russians besiege Ukraine ports

The number of people sent fleeing Ukraine by Russia’s invasion topped 1 million on Wednesday, the swiftest refugee exodus this century, the United Nations said, as Russian forces kept up their bombardment of the country’s second-biggest city, Kharkiv, and laid siege to two strategic seaports.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver