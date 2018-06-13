

All but one beach in Windsor and Essex County are good for a dip in the water.

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit is giving Mettawas Beach in Kingsville a warning in its first water quality monitoring report for the season.

Officials say the water was found to have high levels of bacteria and may pose a risk to your health, according to samples taken on Monday.

Observers found no signs of blue-green algae during the tests.