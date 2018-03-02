

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Online voting begins today in the race to pick a leader to guide Ontario's Progressive Conservative party through the June 7 election.

The leadership campaign began after Patrick Brown resigned from his post last month amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Brown vehemently denies the allegations and even briefly entered the contest to reclaim his old job, but pulled out earlier this week, saying the race was taking a toll on his friends and family.

The four candidates vying for the top job are former Tory legislator Christine Elliott, Toronto lawyer and businesswomen Caroline Mulroney, former Toronto city councillor Doug Ford, and parental rights activist Tanya Granic Allen.

Tories who wish to cast a vote originally had until today to register, but the party now says it has extended the deadline to 11:59 p.m. on Monday.

Voting is set to take place until Thursday, with the results announced on March 10.