

CTV Windsor





An online petition has been launched to protest the closure of the Maternal Fetal Medicine clinic at Windsor Regional Hospital.

As CTV News told you first last week, the hospital decided to close the program as of Nov. 1, 2019 in an effort to save $460,000 a year.

An online petition was launched called "Don't Close High-Risk Pregnancy Clinic at Windsor Regional Hospital" -- and so far has collected more than 6,600 signatures.

The organizers want to collect 7,500 to present to Hospital CEO David Musyj.

The clinic has served the area for more than 30-years and helped about 300 women with high risk pregnancies in 2018.

Kathleen Towne credits the clinic for saving her son's life — he was born at 29 weeks and spent 50 days in the ICU.

Towne developed preeclampsia -- a condition that results in high blood pressure -- when she was pregnant.

She tells CTV Windsor her son -- six-year-old Zackary Small -- would not be here if it wasn't for Dr. Bill Mundle and his staff at the clinic.

"High blood pressure during pregnancy is certainly something you don't want to fool with," she says. "He was born 3-lbs. and he is now a fantastic little boy and happy to be here."

Dr. Bill Mundle is the lone doctor at the clinic.

He has told CTV News he will not set up a practice outside of Windsor Regional Hospital and it isn’t feasible for him to stay in the Windsor area with his skill set.