Online fundraiser launched for funeral costs of Lakeshore homicide victim

A fundraiser has been created for a man who was killed last month in Lakeshore.

One of the owner's of the Bourbon Tap and Grill, George Marar, started a GoFundMe to assist with funeral and memorial costs for Tony Bechara. The 47-year-old was a manager at the Tecumseh establishment.

The fundraising goal is $20,000.

"We are coming together to raise funds to cover funeral and memorial expenses for the remarkable life of Tony Bechara, a man who approached life with boundless love and unwavering kindness, always putting his family and friends first," said the post.

Bechara died after a shooting on Faleria Street in Belle River on Jan. 20. Glen Mayer, 47, of LaSalle has been charged with first degree murder.

A funeral mass for Bechara was held on Monday at St. Anne Church in Tecumseh.

"Tony left a lasting mark on all who were fortunate enough to know him. His love wasn't confined by words but expressed through countless thoughtful actions that spoke volumes. No matter how busy things got, he always made time for those in his life,” said the online fundraiser.