The first beach posting of the summer for Windsor-Essex is now out and if you have plans to hit the water this weekend -- you are in luck.

Eight of the nine local beaches are open.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has closed Holiday Beach due to erosion that is causing unsafe beach conditions.

The health unit says since the beach is closed, they haven't tested it for e-coli

The levels at all the other beaches are within acceptable limits.