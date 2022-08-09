One Windsor-Essex beach closed, swimming not recommended at five this week

One Windsor-Essex beach has been closed and five have been deemed unsafe for swimming due to high bacterial counts.

According to the Windsor-Essex County’s beach report, Belle River Beach is closed as samples showed an E. coli count of 1,000.

The health unit also does not recommend swimming at Seacliff Beach, Mettawas Beach, Cedar Beach, Colchester Beach and Holiday Beach as “High levels of bacteria in these waters may pose a risk to your health.”

WECHU notes the bacterial counts listed on its website reflect the conditions of the time the samples were taken.

The health unit tests the water every Monday.

Since Belle River Beach was closed, WECHU will resample the water on Wednesday with new results to be available Friday.