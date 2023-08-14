One suspect arrested, four wanted in assault investigation

Windsor police have arrested one suspect and is searching for four others following an assault with a weapon on Church Street.

On Sunday around 6:45 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of Church Street for a report of an assault.

Once on scene, police say they learned that two young people were walking down a nearby street when they had a firearm pointed at them by five masked occupants inside a black sedan.

The suspects then followed the two victims to the front porch of a residence on Church Street, where two of them exited the vehicle and sprayed a noxious substance at several people.

Through investigation, officers identified two of the suspects as 18-year-old Fadi Saad and a 17-year-old male who can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

A short time later, Saad was located and arrested at a home in the 2200 block of Cadillac Street. He has been charged with the following:

- Assault with a weapon (x 3)

- Administering a noxious substance

- Possession of a restricted firearm without holding a licence and registration certificate

- Possession of a weapon for committing an offence

- Possession of a firearm while prohibited

- Occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm

- Wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence

- Failure to comply with a release order

The 17-year-old male is wanted on the following charges:

- Assault with a weapon (x 3)

- Administering a noxious substance

- Pointing a firearm

- Possession of a restricted firearm without holding a licence and registration certificate

- Possession of a weapon for committing an offence

- Possession of a firearm while prohibited

- Occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm

- Wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence

- Failure to comply with a release order (x 2)

- Failure to comply with a Youth Criminal Justice Act sentence

This continues to be an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information or video of the surrounding area is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.