    • One suspect arrested after police seize $35,000 in drugs

    A Windsor police cruiser sits outside of headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, June 24, 2019. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) A Windsor police cruiser sits outside of headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, June 24, 2019. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
    Windsor police have arrested a 44-year-old man and seized over $35,000 in illegal drugs, following an investigation by the Guns Unit (DIGS).

    Officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue on Thursday. During their search, officers seized 209 grams of fentanyl, 84 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 33 grams of cocaine, 33 morphine tablets, $620 in currency, and two digital scales.

    The Windsor man was arrested on site. He is charged with the following:

    • Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely fentanyl (x 3)
    • Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely crystal methamphetamine
    • Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely cocaine
    • Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely morphine

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com

    If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.

