WINDSOR, ONT. -- An event at St. Clair College is helping students be more prepared to enter the workforce.

The goal of the event is to help students get a job after graduating. The event had resources from local Employment Ontario organizations and also provided free head shots.

Students also received advice on how to write a strong resume.

A student in her final year of mechanical engineering and technology says the event was helpful to get her prepared for interviews in her field and improve her resume.

“So they really told me how I can improve that resume so that it would look better for my employers,” said student Susanne Tweney.