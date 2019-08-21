One person treated by EMS after gas leak in Tecumseh
Enbridge Gas at a gas leak in Tecumseh, Ont., on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Stefanie Masotti / CTV Windsor)
Published Wednesday, August 21, 2019 10:30AM EDT
For the second straight day there’s been a gas leak in Windsor-Essex.
Tecumseh firefighters and Enbridge Gas crews were called to the 13300 block of Lanoue Street on Wednesday for a strong smell of natural gas in a commercial plaza.
People were evacuated from their businesses.
Enbridge workers on scene determined there were high levels of gas in the building.
Crews were doing ventilation to Fratelli Pasta Grill restaurant, where the highest levels of gas were found.
Essex Windsor EMS were on scene treating one patient.
Enbridge isolated the gas and all employees from other businesses are allowed to go back in.