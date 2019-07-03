One person taken to hospital after stabbing in Walkerville
Windsor police say they are investigating an incident on Lincoln Road in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. (Alana Hadadean / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, July 3, 2019 2:33PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 3, 2019 2:47PM EDT
One person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a report of a stabbing in Walkerville.
Windsor police have taped off a house while they investigate the incident.
Officers were called to the 800 block of Lincoln Road at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday.
Police are canvassing the neighborhood.
More details to follow when they become available.