WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP say one person was taken to hospital after a house fire in Essex.

OPP, Essex Fire Services and Essex Windsor EMS responded to the fire on Irwin Avenue around 10:35 a.m. on Friday.

Irwin Avenue was closed briefly while emergency crews were on the scene.

Police say the fire has been determined to be accidental. One person was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.