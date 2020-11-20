Advertisement
One person taken to hospital after house fire in Essex
Published Friday, November 20, 2020 1:26PM EST
OPP, Essex Fire Services and Essex Windsor EMS responded to the fire on Irwin Avenue in Essex, Ont., on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (Courtesy OPP)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP say one person was taken to hospital after a house fire in Essex.
OPP, Essex Fire Services and Essex Windsor EMS responded to the fire on Irwin Avenue around 10:35 a.m. on Friday.
Irwin Avenue was closed briefly while emergency crews were on the scene.
Police say the fire has been determined to be accidental. One person was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.