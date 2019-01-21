One person taken to hospital after east Windsor house fire
Windsor fire crews were called to the 9700 block of Menard in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Jan 21, 2019. (Stefanie Masotti / CTV Windsor)
Published Monday, January 21, 2019 2:05PM EST
One person was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after a house fire in east Windsor.
Windsor fire crews were called to the 9700 block of Menard Monday morning.
Fire officials confirm the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal will investigate the blaze.
Damage and cause are unknown at this time.