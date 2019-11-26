One person taken to hospital after crash on E.C. Row
Windsor police officers were called to E.C. Row at Central Avenue on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
Published Tuesday, November 26, 2019 1:05PM EST
WINDSOR -- At least one person was taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash on E.C. Row Expressway.
Windsor police officers were called to E.C. Row at Central Avenue on Tuesday at 9:51 a.m.
The westbound lanes were blocked between Lauzon and Jefferson as the vehicles were removed.
The road has since been reopened.