One person taken to hospital after crash near WECHU office

Windsor police say one person was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Ouellette Avenue.

Officers were called to the collision at Ouellette and Erie Street at 9:50 a.m. on Thursday.

It appeared as if one car ended up colliding into a tree in front of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit offices. The other car also had heavy front end damage and was on Ouellette Avenue.

The road was closed for the investigation, but has since reopened.