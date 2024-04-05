One person suffers serious injuries after Wyandotte Street robbery

The Windsor Police Service is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted for robbery.

The incident took place in the 800 block of Wyandotte Street East near Marentette Avenue at about 6:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Police say one victim sustained serious injuries as a result.

This investigation remains ongoing. If you can identify the suspect or share further information, please contact the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.