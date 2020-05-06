WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP say a stabbing victim is receiving hospital treatment for serious injuries.

Police say the 21-year-old was discovered during a disturbance call on Satinwood Crescent in Leamington around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A 34-year-old Leamington resident remains in custody.

The OPP asks anyone who may have witnessed this altercation to contact authorities, as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.