TECUMSEH, ONT. -- Essex County OPP say one person suffered serious injuries after a report of an assault in Tecumseh.

Officers responded to a report of an assault on Manning Road on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Police say one individual sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital by Essex-Windsor EMS.

One person was arrested, according to police.

The 36-year-old suspect remains in custody, pending a bail hearing on Thursday, charged with the following criminal offences:

Aggravated assault

Assault with a weapon

Forcible confinement

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

Breach of recognizance

Manning Road was temporarily closed between Essex County Road 42 and Highway 401, and has since been re-opened.

Police say local residents can expect a police presence in the area as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000