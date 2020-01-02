One person suffers serious injuries after alleged assault on Manning Road
TECUMSEH, ONT. -- Essex County OPP say one person suffered serious injuries after a report of an assault in Tecumseh.
Officers responded to a report of an assault on Manning Road on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Police say one individual sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital by Essex-Windsor EMS.
One person was arrested, according to police.
The 36-year-old suspect remains in custody, pending a bail hearing on Thursday, charged with the following criminal offences:
- Aggravated assault
- Assault with a weapon
- Forcible confinement
- Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm
- Breach of recognizance
Manning Road was temporarily closed between Essex County Road 42 and Highway 401, and has since been re-opened.
Police say local residents can expect a police presence in the area as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000