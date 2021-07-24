WINDSOR, ONT. -- Three people were taken to hospital, including one person with life-threatening injuries, after a single-vehicle crash in Chatham-Kent.

Chatham-Kent OPP responded to a single vehicle collision on Highway 40 near Bush Line, in Dover Centre at 6:46 a.m. on Friday.

Officers arrived to find the vehicle left the roadway, before coming to rest in the ditch.

Chatham-Kent EMS and members of the Chatham-Kent Fire Department responded to the scene.

Three occupants were in the vehicle at the time of the collision. All three occupants were transported to hospital, two for treatment of minor injuries and one occupant suffered life-threatening injuries.

Members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management & Enforcement (TIME) unit are assisting the Chatham-Kent OPP with this investigation.

Highway 40 was closed for the protection of emergency responders, but has since re-opened to traffic.

Investigators are asking anyone that may have witnessed the crash to call the Chatham-Kent OPP at 1-888-310-1122.