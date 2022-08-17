One person sent to hospital after east Windsor house fire

One person was taken to hospital after a house fire in east Windsor.

Windsor firefighters responded to an upgraded working fire in the 400 block of Bertha Avenue around 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

Update on fire in the 400 block of Bertha. Fire is out. Crews doing overhaul. *MC — Windsor Fire & Rescue Services (@WindsorFire1) August 17, 2022

There appeared to be substantial damage to the main floor. Fire investigators were on scene Wednesday morning combing through the debris.

Windsor firefighters responded to an upgraded working fire in the 400 block of Bertha Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

Fire prevention officer Mike Coste says the fire remains under investigation. He a person was transported to hospital, but that person’s condition is unknown.

No word yet on cause or damage.

With files from CTV Windsor's Bob Bellacicco.