One person sent to hospital after east Windsor house fire
One person was taken to hospital after a house fire in east Windsor.
Windsor firefighters responded to an upgraded working fire in the 400 block of Bertha Avenue around 4 a.m. on Wednesday.
There appeared to be substantial damage to the main floor. Fire investigators were on scene Wednesday morning combing through the debris.
Fire prevention officer Mike Coste says the fire remains under investigation. He a person was transported to hospital, but that person’s condition is unknown.
No word yet on cause or damage.
With files from CTV Windsor's Bob Bellacicco.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Proportion of French speakers declines nearly everywhere in Canada, including Quebec
The proportion of Canadians who mainly speak French at home continues to decline in nearly all provinces and territories, including Quebec, the latest census release shows.
Feds announce four new passport service sites as backlog continues
The federal government is adding new passport service locations across Canada as a backlog in processing applications continues.
BREAKING | Ontario extending $10/day child-care opt-in deadline to get more operators to apply
Ontario is extending the deadline for child-care operators to apply for the $10-a-day program and standardizing the process in an attempt to get more providers to sign up.
The return of Zellers: Hudson's Bay to resurrect Canadian discount retail chain
Canadian department store Zellers hopes to make a comeback next year, a decade after the discount chain shuttered most of its locations., brand owner Hudson's Bay Co. said Wednesday.
Warnings issued for B.C.'s South Coast amid brief heat wave
Much of the B.C.’s South Coast is under a heat warning with temperatures expected to soar.
Intelligence memo flagged possible 'violent revenge' after Ottawa protest shutdown
Newly disclosed documents show federal intelligence officials warned decision-makers that the police dispersal of 'Freedom Convoy' protesters in Ottawa last winter could prompt an 'opportunistic attack' against a politician or symbol of government.
Why is ArriveCan still mandatory, and what is Ottawa's plan for the app?
The glitch-prone app touted as an efficient border tool early in the pandemic has become a punching bag for critics who question its utility -- but ArriveCan may be here to stay.
Trump's angry words spur warnings of real violence: officials
A growing number of ardent Donald Trump supporters seem ready to strike back against the FBI or others who they believe go too far in investigating the former U.S. president.
TikToker puts restaurants, bars to the test over wheelchair accessibility
A Toronto-based disability advocate is using the power of TikTok to raise awareness over the lack of wheelchair accessibility at many restaurants and bars.
Kitchener
-
Ontario to expand program allowing paramedics to avoid ERs in patient care
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones says the province is expanding a program that allows paramedics to take patients somewhere other than an emergency room, such as a mental health facility, or to treat them on scene. Jones says she will be releasing a broader plan this week aimed at health system stability and recovery.
-
Trail to St. Jacobs Farmers' Market now open
A new way to get to the St. Jacobs Farmers' Market is now available to the public.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario extending $10/day child-care opt-in deadline to get more operators to apply
Ontario is extending the deadline for child-care operators to apply for the $10-a-day program and standardizing the process in an attempt to get more providers to sign up.
London
-
Arrest warrants issued for two London, Ont. men in human trafficking investigation
London police are asking for the public’s help after three men were charged following a human trafficking investigation.
-
SIU investigating after man suffers serious injuries following incident on Highbury Avenue
The province's police watchdog is investigating the circumstances of a man's injuries he suffered early Wednesday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario extending $10/day child-care opt-in deadline to get more operators to apply
Ontario is extending the deadline for child-care operators to apply for the $10-a-day program and standardizing the process in an attempt to get more providers to sign up.
Barrie
-
Driver charged with towing unsafe load walks home: OPP
A driver near Orangeville had to leave his truck and walk home after police said he was stopped for towing an unsafe load.
-
Seven fire crews battle house fire in Clearview
Fire crews from Clearview Township were called to a house fire Wednesday morning.
-
New report aims to tackle Simcoe Muskoka's alarming opioid crisis
In the last two years, health experts report a spike in hospital visits from opioid abuse and a 25 per cent increase in opioid-related deaths across Simcoe Muskoka.
Northern Ontario
-
Magic mushrooms found in northern Ontario geocache
Police are issuing a warning to northern Ontario residents after a bag of hallucinogenic drugs was found in a geocache in a provincial park.
-
Conflicting views on Laurentian University's debt plan
Laurentian University's creditors have a big decision to make as the school looks to emerge from insolvency and repay some of its debt, and now, more effected groups are now weighing in with recommendations.
-
OPP seek help investigating single vehicle collision
Ontario Provincial Police in North Bay are investigating a single vehicle collision on Clelland Road in Pringle Township on Aug. 12.
Ottawa
-
Ontario to expand program allowing paramedics to avoid ERs in patient care
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones says the province is expanding a program that allows paramedics to take patients somewhere other than an emergency room, such as a mental health facility, or to treat them on scene. Jones says she will be releasing a broader plan this week aimed at health system stability and recovery.
-
St. Brigid's church tenants want charges laid against poster campaigners
Posters against the group setting up shop in the former St. Brigid's church in Lowertown will have to come down because they violate city bylaws, according to the head of Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services.
-
Everyone else to blame for LRT failures, everyone involved tells inquiry
The written closing submissions in the province’s public inquiry into Stage 1 of Ottawa’s light rail transit project are a summary of the finger-pointing seen and heard during the live testimony in June and July. A common theme that emerged is that the interested parties were not at fault, but were instead the victims of the other parties involved.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario extending $10/day child-care opt-in deadline to get more operators to apply
Ontario is extending the deadline for child-care operators to apply for the $10-a-day program and standardizing the process in an attempt to get more providers to sign up.
-
Ontario man gets massive surprise after winning lottery on first-ever ticket
A 24-year-old Ontario man who bought a lottery ticket for the first time says he has been left in complete shock after winning a massive prize.
-
Huge country music festival cancelled for third time and fans want refunds, answers
One of the largest music festivals in Canada was scheduled to be this weekend. But instead, it was cancelled for the third year in a row.
Montreal
-
Quebec pension fund manger posts $33.6 billion loss for first 6 months of 2022
Quebec's pension fund manager, the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, will have to figure out a way to fix the hole in people's wallets after the worst first-half of the year in recent years on the markets.
-
Couple fears for safety after man hurls racist insults in front of their 8-year-old daughter
A family is concerned about their safety after they were berated outside of their home by a man who hurled racist abuse at them telling them to go back to Pakistan or India.
-
Proportion of French speakers declines nearly everywhere in Canada, including Quebec
The proportion of Canadians who predominantly speak French at home declined in all provinces and territories except Yukon between 2016 and 2021, according to the latest census release.
Atlantic
-
Lead investigator in N.S. mass shooting says he stands by political interference accusations
The senior Mountie who made allegations of political meddling in the investigation into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting defended his position to members of parliament Tuesday.
-
'I was just really scared': N.S. man recovering in B.C. after falling from balcony
A Maritime family is warning others about unexpected hazards you may encounter when renting a place to stay from a private host through platforms like Airbnb.
-
Opposition parties take aim at Nova Scotia premier over health-care 'crisis'
The two main opposition parties in Nova Scotia are slamming Premier Tim Houston's record on health care after his first year in power.
Winnipeg
-
'An honest mistake': house in Manitoba built too close to neighbour allowed to stay
A home in Steinbach built too close to a neighbour's is allowed to stay where it is after city council said the builder made an 'honest mistake.'
-
Serious assault investigation closes section of Higgins Avenue: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service has closed a section of Higgins Avenue due to an ongoing investigation.
-
The return of Zellers: Hudson's Bay to resurrect Canadian discount retail chain
Canadian department store Zellers hopes to make a comeback next year, a decade after the discount chain shuttered most of its locations., brand owner Hudson's Bay Co. said Wednesday.
Calgary
-
HIGHWAY REOPENED
HIGHWAY REOPENED | 1 dead in Trans-Canada Highway motorcycle crash west of Calgary
One person is dead following a morning crash west of Calgary. As of 9:30 a.m., all lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway have reopened to traffic.
-
Charges in Lethbridge hostage taking upgraded amid examination of firearm
The incident unfolded at the Lethbridge Legal Guidance office in the 400 block of 5 Street South on July 15.
-
Calgary man lands in B.C. hospital after falling from two-storey balcony at Airbnb
Lawrence Pickrem thought he’d be celebrating a weekend away with friends in Vernon, B.C., but two hours into the trip on Friday it changed dramatically.
Edmonton
-
No sanction for Coun. Janz after derogatory 'pig' retweet
Edmonton city council voted unanimously on Wednesday not to sanction Coun. Michael Janz for a retweet he made that used a derogatory word for police officers.
-
Major road closure: Section of Jasper Avenue to close for a year for bridge construction
A section of Jasper Avenue will be closed for the next year while the city replaces a bridge. Starting on Monday, the road will be closed from 90 Street to 91 Street to replace the Latta Bridge.
-
Man charged in weekend stabbing death in west Edmonton
One person has been charged in connection with the death of a man in west Edmonton on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver zoo closed for 2nd day after wolves apparently freed intentionally
The Greater Vancouver Zoo is closed for a second day after wolves were apparently freed intentionally at the facility.
-
Warnings issued for B.C.'s South Coast amid brief heat wave
Much of the B.C.’s South Coast is under a heat warning with temperatures expected to soar.
-
4 brush fires in Surrey believed to be deliberately set: RCMP
Surrey Mounties are investigating a string of brush fires they believe were deliberately set.