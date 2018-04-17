

CTV Windsor





One person was taken to hospital after a fire on the 12th floor of the Le Goyeau condominium building.

Windsor Fire and Rescue were called to 111 Riverside Drive East before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say the fire started in the balcony of unit 1204 and one of the residents in the unit was transported to hospital for treatment of minor smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be an electrical failure.

The fire department says unit 1203 sustained minor fire and smoke damage, and there was also minor smoke damage to unit 1205.

The estimated value of the damage is $125,000.

The entire building was evacuated, but only two residents have been displaced.