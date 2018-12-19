One person rescued after fire at Ouellette Ave apartment building
Crews were called to the blaze in the 900 block of Ouellette Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. (Angelo Aversa / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, December 19, 2018 2:29PM EST
One person was rescued and taken to hospital after a high rise fire on Ouellette Avenue.
Crews on were called to the blaze in the 900 block of Ouellette.
Officials say there was heavy smoke on arrival.
The fire was brought under control and crews were removing smoke from the 16th and 17th floors.
The condition of the resident is unknown.