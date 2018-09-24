One person injured in crash on Howard Ave
Police were called to Howard Avenue and Ellis Street East in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, September 24, 2018 9:41AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 24, 2018 10:10AM EDT
Windsor police say one person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Howard Avenue.
Police were called to Howard and Ellis Street East at 4:26 a.m. on Monday.
The accident reconstruction unit is processing the scene.
Howard from Shepherd Street East to Ottawa Street is closed due to an accident. Ellis Street East at Howard is also closed.
Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.