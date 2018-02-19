One person injured in Blenheim kitchen fire
Firefighters were called to a fire on Communication Road in Blenheim on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. (Courtesy: Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, February 19, 2018 1:50PM EST
Two people in Blenheim escaped a house fire Sunday evening, with one receiving minor burns.
Two fire stations were called to an address on Communication Road around 6:30 p.m.
Chatham-Kent fire officials say a grease fire started in the kitchen and one person sustained minor injuries.
Damage is estimated at $60,000 and firefighters were able to save $100,000 in property.