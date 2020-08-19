LONDON, ONT. -- Police are investigating a stabbing in west Windsor that sent one person to hospital Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of Curry Avenue around 9:45 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

As the investigation is in the early stages, no details have been released on the extent of injuries.

Nobody is in custody at this time, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

- With files from AM800