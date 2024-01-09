One person injured after crash on County Road 22

One person has been transported to a trauma centre following a collision in Lakeshore.

On Tuesday at 9:22 a.m., emergency services, including members of the Lakeshore OPP responded to the two-vehicle crash on County Road 22 near Commercial Boulevard.

To assist with the investigation and the protection of emergency responders, a section of County Road 22 between Manning Road and West Pike Creek Road was closed temporarily but has since been reopened.

A driver from one of the involved vehicles was transported to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The second driver was not injured.

Investigation is ongoing.

If anyone was driving in the area at the time and have dash cam footage or may have witnessed the collision, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000