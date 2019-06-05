

Windsor Fire officials say two people were taken to hospital, one of them is in critical condition, following an early morning house fire.

The fire was first reported around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Moy Avenue near Niagara Street.

The resident in critical condition has been transferred to a hospital in Hamilton. The other person was taken to Windsor Regional Hospital.

A damage estimate has not been released.

The Ontario Fire Marshall is be assisting in the investigation.