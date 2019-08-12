

CTV Windsor





Windsor fire officials say one person was rescued after a house fire in east Windsor.

The person is in critical condition.

An investigator from the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office arrived on scene Monday morning.

Crews were called to the fire on Copperfield Place near Little River Acres Drive around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Firefighters reported heavy smoke and fire conditions on arrival.

Besides the person who was rescued from the home, a second person was treated for smoke inhalation on scene by EMS.