One person has died following two-vehicle crash at Lakeshore
OPP investigate a fatal crash on County Road 42 at Patillo Road at Lakeshore on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. (Source: OPP)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, September 22, 2018 10:29AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 22, 2018 10:42AM EDT
Essex OPP are investigating a fatal collision involving a motorcycle.
The crash happened around 6:30 a.m., Saturday on County Road 42 at Patillo Road in Lakeshore.
Police say an eastbound motor vehicle was turning left onto Patillo Road when it collided with a westbound motorcycle.
The male driving the motorcycle suffered life threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending notification of family.
OPP expected to be on scene for about six hours and the roads in the area are closed.
Police say charges are pending against the 23-year-old man driving the other vehicle.