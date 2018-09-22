

CTV Windsor





Essex OPP are investigating a fatal collision involving a motorcycle.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m., Saturday on County Road 42 at Patillo Road in Lakeshore.

Police say an eastbound motor vehicle was turning left onto Patillo Road when it collided with a westbound motorcycle.

The male driving the motorcycle suffered life threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

OPP expected to be on scene for about six hours and the roads in the area are closed.

Police say charges are pending against the 23-year-old man driving the other vehicle.