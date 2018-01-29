One person extricated after crash at Highway 3 and Manning Road
Emergency crews respond to the crash on Highway 3 at Manning Road on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018. (Stefanie Masotti / CTV Windsor)
Tecumseh fire officials say one person had to be extricated from a vehicle after a multi-vehicle crash.
It took place on Highway 3 at Manning Road on Monday.
Firefighters performed extrication to the person that was trapped. Essex-Windsor EMS attended to the patient.
The condition of the person is unknown.