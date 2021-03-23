Advertisement
One person displaced following house fire in Tecumseh
Published Tuesday, March 23, 2021 8:08AM EDT
Firefighters battle a house fire in Tecumseh on Monday, March 22, 2021. (Courtesy @_OnLocation_)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- One person has been displaced from their home following a house fire in Tecumseh Monday evening.
The fire began around 6 p.m. in the 1900 block of Shawnee Rd.
Fire officials tell CTV News that no one was injured however one resident is displaced.
The cause of the fire has been deemed accidental.
Total damages from the blaze are estimated at $250,000.